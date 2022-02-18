Shinhan Bank offers cheap loans to buy Hyundai cars

VIETNAM, February 18 -

Shinhan Bank Vietnam offers cheap loans to individual and corporate buyers of Hyundai cars. — Photo courtesy of the bank

HCM CITY — Shinhan Bank Vietnam is offering low interest loans to individual and corporate buyers of Hyundai cars through official Hyundai Thành Công Vietnam dealers until April 30.

Buyers can choose between two loan packages: 5.9 per cent for one year or 7.4 per cent fixed for the entire loan term.

Customers who currently use other Shinhan Bank products can get a discount on the interest rates.

Borrowers have the option of delaying principal repayment for six months.

Shinhan said it intends to exhibit its long-term commitment to customers through this programme. — VNS