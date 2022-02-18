Submit Release
News Search

There were 803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,804 in the last 365 days.

Shinhan Bank offers cheap loans to buy Hyundai cars

VIETNAM, February 18 -  

Shinhan Bank Vietnam offers cheap loans to individual and corporate buyers of Hyundai cars. — Photo courtesy of the bank

HCM CITY — Shinhan Bank Vietnam is offering low interest loans to individual and corporate buyers of Hyundai cars through official Hyundai Thành Công Vietnam dealers until April 30.

Buyers can choose between two loan packages: 5.9 per cent for one year or 7.4 per cent fixed for the entire loan term.

Customers who currently use other Shinhan Bank products can get a discount on the interest rates.

Borrowers have the option of delaying principal repayment for six months.

Shinhan said it intends to exhibit its long-term commitment to customers through this programme. — VNS

 

 

You just read:

Shinhan Bank offers cheap loans to buy Hyundai cars

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.