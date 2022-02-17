Submit Release
News Search

There were 803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,804 in the last 365 days.

Child care renovation grant sessions available in English, Spanish, Somali

Commerce’s Early Learning Facilities (ELF) will host virtual informational sessions about grant funding in English, Spanish and Somali. The March sessions are for grant funding for minor renovations to existing buildings used by childcare providers. Providers must be licensed or certified by the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) on or before Jan. 1, 2020. The grants should support childcare providers so they can maintain or expand operations during and after the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The information sessions will cover eligible grant costs, program requirements, eligible organizations and instructions on submitting applications through ZoomGrants. There will be time for questions after the presentation.

Grant details:

  • Family homes, childcare centers and K-12 school districts are all eligible to apply.
  • Grant funds can be used for minor renovations and small capital purchases.
  • Licensed and bonded contractors must perform all work.

Important updates:

  • Providers do not need to increase their number of spaces to apply.
  • Previous ELF awardees are eligible to apply if their application is for a different scope of work than a previous ELF award.
  • Complete program guidelines, specific allowable costs and supporting documents will be available on our website in the coming weeks.

Questions?

Contact earlylearningfacilities@commerce.wa.gov

More information is available on the Early Learning Facilities website.

 

 

You just read:

Child care renovation grant sessions available in English, Spanish, Somali

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.