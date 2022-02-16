Ministry of National Security's Counter Trafficking Unit Delivers Special Training to Coast Guard Officers

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 16 - Port of Spain: The Ministry of National Security’s Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU) is equipping Coast Guard Officers with the necessary expertise for Effective Screening for Human Trafficking indicators.

The CTU began a series of training programmes on Wednesday January 19, 2022. The first phase was conducted over a four-day period at the Heliport Base, Chaguaramas, ending on Thursday January 27, 2022. The training provided four different groups of (20) specially-identified border officers with the necessary tools to conduct preliminary screening of nationals and non-nationals for indicators of Human Trafficking, in an effort to prevent and suppress Human Trafficking exercises at our nation’s sea borders.

Delivering remarks to the Officers at the opening ceremony, Director of the Counter Trafficking Unit, Ms. Alana Wheeler encouraged participants to make the most of this training opportunity, as the nature of their job involves interaction with migrants. She said, “Every migrant you come into contact with, whether a victim of Trafficking or not, you have the ability to change their lives for better or for worse. By the end of this training, we hope that you choose to change their lives for better. The choice is yours.”

Ms. Wheeler also gave the assurance of the Ministry of National Security’s commitment to continue, through the CTU, to prevent and counteract Human Trafficking in all its forms. To date, the Counter Trafficking Unit has delivered training to over 300 Coast Guard Officers with plans to continue training sessions with more groups in the upcoming weeks.

The training was well received by participating officers, who described it as being quite relevant to their current duties.

Delivering the training were Ms. Wheeler; Superintendent of Police, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Mr. Michael Veronique; and Legal Officer, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Mr. Zaheer Ali.