Final Extension of Deadline for the Submission of Returns

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 16 - This Public Notice is issued pursuant to Section 29 of the Valuation of Land Act Chap. 58:03 of the Laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Commissioner of Valuations wishes to advise every person in possession of residential land, commercial land, agricultural land or a combination of any of the above (mixed use) with or without buildings in Trinidad and Tobago for which a Return is required containing the particulars required by the Commissioner of Valuations, that the final deadline has been extended to February 28th, 2022.

Property owners/occupiers/agents are now required to submit their completed Return(s) on or before February 28th, 2022.

This decision has been taken in recognition of difficulties that some property owners may have experienced in obtaining the required supporting documents in the context of Covid-19 restrictions.

Under Section 32 of the Valuations of Land Act, failure to comply with this requirement constitutes a criminal offence which is punishable by a fine of five thousand dollars ($5000.00).