Condolences on the Passing of Lata Mangeshkar

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 16 - It is with great sadness that I note the passing of the great daughter of India, Lata Mangeshkar, internationally celebrated as a singer, composer, producer, and cultural icon.

Widely esteemed as one of the greatest and most influential singers in India and indeed the world, Lata Mangeshkar was reported to have passed away at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, earlier today.

I note her extraordinary career, which spanned seven decades, and the international appeal of and appreciation for her voice and songs, including their use in the highly successful Indian motion picture industry.

This accomplished daughter of India was an exemplar of service to her people, including her contributions in the realm of politics when she was a Member of Parliament in India from November 1999 to November 2005.

Ms. Mangeshkar's enormous fan-base worldwide naturally includes a huge base of admirers in Trinidad and Tobago where many of her songs are still very well known. Her music continues to serve as a great and enduring source of inspiration for many of our people.

I am certain that many remember with pleasure her visits to the Caribbean and, in particular to Trinidad and Tobago, and her performances at the Jean Pierre Sports Complex and Skinner Park in the 1980s.

On behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, I wish to pay respects to the late Nightingale of Bollywood and Queen of Melody of India, and to extend sincere condolences to her relatives and friends, as well as to the Government and People of the Republic of India, for whom she remains a national treasure of gigantic stature.

May her voice and songs resonate to the heavens and live on in the soundtrack of our lives, enriching the international lexicon of love, passion, and the indefatigable human spirit. May she rest in peace.

Dr the Hon. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago