Submit Release
News Search

There were 803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,802 in the last 365 days.

Condolences on the Passing of Lata Mangeshkar

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 16 - It is with great sadness that I note the passing of the great daughter of India, Lata Mangeshkar, internationally celebrated as a singer, composer, producer, and cultural icon.

Widely esteemed as one of the greatest and most influential singers in India and indeed the world, Lata Mangeshkar was reported to have passed away at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, earlier today.

I note her extraordinary career, which spanned seven decades, and the international appeal of and appreciation for her voice and songs, including their use in the highly successful Indian motion picture industry.

This accomplished daughter of India was an exemplar of service to her people, including her contributions in the realm of politics when she was a Member of Parliament in India from November 1999 to November 2005.

Ms. Mangeshkar's enormous fan-base worldwide naturally includes a huge base of admirers in Trinidad and Tobago where many of her songs are still very well known. Her music continues to serve as a great and enduring source of inspiration for many of our people.

I am certain that many remember with pleasure her visits to the Caribbean and, in particular to Trinidad and Tobago, and her performances at the Jean Pierre Sports Complex and Skinner Park in the 1980s.

On behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, I wish to pay respects to the late Nightingale of Bollywood and Queen of Melody of India, and to extend sincere condolences to her relatives and friends, as well as to the Government and People of the Republic of India, for whom she remains a national treasure of gigantic stature.

May her voice and songs resonate to the heavens and live on in the soundtrack of our lives, enriching the international lexicon of love, passion, and the indefatigable human spirit. May she rest in peace.

Dr the Hon. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

 

 

You just read:

Condolences on the Passing of Lata Mangeshkar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.