Prime Minister Rowley meets with THA Chief Secretary Farley

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 16 - Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Keith Rowley met with Chief Secretary the Hon. Farley Augustine at Blenheim House (the official residence of the Prime Minister, Tobago) today (Monday 07th February, 2022).

Several Cabinet Ministers and Secretaries of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) were also in attendance.

The meeting focused on a number of high priority areas for Tobago including the continued expansion of the island’s agricultural sector, growth of the tourism product, digital transformation, national security, land title and adjudication issues, direct foreign investment in property, public administration, sport and youth development.

Today’s interaction allowed officers from Central Government and the THA to familiarize themselves with priorities and programmes in such a way as to permit continuity and accelerated local and national development.

The meeting lasted four hours and participants agreed to maintain functional communication between Secretaries and Ministers.

On Tuesday 08th February, 2022, Prime Minister Rowley will meet with Minority Leader of the Tobago House of Assembly, Assemblyman Kelvon Morris and Tobago House of Assembly Councillor, Petal Daniel Benoit at Blenheim House.

The following is a list of those who were also at today’s meeting:

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs the Hon Faris Al-Rawi

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Senator the Hon Randall Mitchell

Minister of Public Administration, Senator the Hon Allyson West

Minister of National Security, the Hon Fitzgerald Hinds

Minister of Sport and Community Development, the Hon Shamfa Cudjoe

Minister of Digital Transformation, Senator the Hon Hassel Bacchus

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Agriculture Dr John Alleyne

Trevor James, Secretary for Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development

Tashia Burris, Secretary for Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation

Nathisha Charles-Pantin, Secretary of the Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development

Karl Murray, Technical Officer for the Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development