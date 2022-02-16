Trinidad and Tobago’s Infant Mortality Rate is well within International Standards

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 16 - Port of Spain, February 7, 2022: Trinidad and Tobago continues to record neonatal mortality rates (newborn death rates) well below the international benchmark set by the United Nations (UN). While the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2030 sets the neonatal mortality target to at least 12 per 1,000 live births, in 2021, Trinidad and Tobago achieved a rate of less than six per 1,000 live births.

All United Nations Member States adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in 2015, and from the inception of the SDG 2030, Trinidad and Tobago has achieved this international benchmark. Trinidad and Tobago’s 2021 newborn death rate is the lowest ever recorded for the country and was achieved despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This sustained annual success results from the Ministry of Health’s implementation of robust initiatives addressing women’s health through its Directorate of Women’s Health - a centralized national coordinating team responsible for strategic and operational planning.

The Ministry has invested heavily in enhancing the required resources, including trained personnel, equipment and infrastructure at the Regional Health Authorities. Critical to the continued success is the improved coordination and communication of all relevant stakeholders across public and private health sectors. The Ministry also continues to create and implement standardized clinical care protocols specifically to improve the health and wellbeing of mother and child.

The Ministry of Health congratulates all members of staff who are responsible for delivering maternity and neonatal services in Trinidad and Tobago. The dedicated medical and allied healthcare staff continue to provide a high quality of care that has enabled Trinidad and Tobago to achieve and surpass this international benchmark.