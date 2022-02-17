Trade Minister and Nestlé discuss Company’s Manufacturing Investments

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 17 - 15 February 2022: Senator the Honourable Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry, met with Nestlé Executives for an update on the company’s business activities on Friday 11 February, 2022 . The Minister was briefed on new investments underway at Nestlé’s local manufacturing facility, as the company positions itself to adapt and sustain its locally manufactured portfolio.

Senator the Honourable Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry commended Nestle on its continuous investment and use of innovation in the expansion of its product lines and operations. She said, “I am pleased to note the proposed investments in plant and human capital which bodes well for a more varied product mix with potential for exports. The Ministry of Trade and Industry is committed to working with Nestle to ensure the enabling environment for the company to expand and remain a prominent manufacturer in Trinidad and Tobago and by extension the Caribbean region.”

“Nestlé is laser-focused on improving the way we work in every area of our business,” Nestlé’s Head of Market, Anglo-Dutch Caribbean, Josué de la Maza explained “we believe that our initiatives in 2022, the 60th anniversary of our manufacturing operation in Trinidad and Tobago, will ultimately position us for further investment.” Nestlé has been agile and adaptable in the face of external challenges and strong headwinds. Through initiatives such as the Nestlé Connected-Factory project and the Easy Switch project, the company will increase plant efficiencies and manage costs, while reducing unplanned stoppages and waste generated along the value chain.

As part of her visit, the Minster toured the upgraded Oak Facility, which houses modern staff amenities. The Minister was updated on Nestlé’s Zero Waste to Landfill commitment: 2021 was Nestle’s first full year of this achievement. As a part of the ongoing drive for sustainable operations, the Oak Facility structural renovation utilised 4,000 kilogrammes of recyclable tetra pak materials. Nestlé continues to drive its value creation model, innovating and adapting its portfolio in 2022 and beyond.