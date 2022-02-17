Ministry of National Security welcomes new Prisons Officers

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 17 - Port of Spain: Two hundred and thirty-seven (237) recruits were inducted into the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service, today, Tuesday February 15, 2022, tasked with a mandate to ensure public safety through the rehabilitation of offenders.

Delivering the feature address at the Passing Out Parade and Induction Ceremony for Batch Number 689, Minister of National Security the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds M.P. commended the newly inducted prisons officers for choosing to enter into a career of service to Trinidad and Tobago, and congratulated them on completing their rigorous training. The Minister also recognized Prison Service instructors for their dedication in leading a well-structured training programme and ensuring that the recruits are well prepared to treat with the mental and physical demands of the job.

Minister Hinds reminded the recruits of the Prison Service’s role as an integral institution in the country’s criminal justice system, noting, “You as prisons officers are, among other things, tasked with the responsibility to protect our society and to prevent recidivism. This you do by facilitating the rehabilitation of offenders into law-abiding citizens, enabling them to make a positive contribution upon their re-entry into society.” He urged the incoming prisons officers to “lead by positive example, act with integrity at all times, and resist any and all influence to engage in or facilitate criminal activity.”

The Minister reiterated his commitment to ensuring the security of the members of the Prison Service, stating that he continues to promote an inter-agency approach to prisons officers’ safety. He also indicated that the Ministry of National Security continues to collaborate with the Prison Service Administration and the Prison Officers’ Association to advance legislative improvements and upgrades to prison infrastructure.

Minister Hinds shared a number of infrastructural and equipment upgrades that are being undertaken at prison facilities. These include the installation of a new Alarm System at the Golden Grove Prison; the ongoing enhancement of the Closed Circuit Television System (CCTV) at the Maximum Security Prison; improving the plumbing and electrical system at Remand Yard, with a view to complete the exercise as soon as possible; and the current refurbishment of dormitories, library and gymnasium facilities at the Youth Transformation and Rehabilitation Centre (YTRC), formerly Youth Training Centre (YTC).

The Minister also took the opportunity to commend the Commissioner of Prisons and all officers on the measures implemented in relation to the management of COVID-19 at the nation’s prisons facilities.

Addressing the recruits, Commissioner of Prisons Mr. Dennis Pulchan stated that the Prison Service has demonstrated resilience in navigating challenging times and remains steadfast in its mandate to hold, habilitate and rehabilitate offenders under the care of the institution. Commissioner Pulchan encouraged the recruits to practice their training daily, to always put their country first and to uphold exemplary moral and ethical values in the conduct of their duties. He called on the recruits to strive for excellence, demonstrate leadership throughout their careers and to seize every opportunity to contribute to the continued positive transformation of the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service.

Also in attendance at the Passing Out and Induction Ceremony, held at the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca, were Permanent Secretary (Ag.) of the Ministry of National Security Mr. Gary Joseph and members of the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service Executive.