It was a ban that was short-lived. An initiative overwhelmingly approved seven months later amended the Constitution to overturn the decision. But Anderson nonetheless did spare over 100 condemned prisoners from execution, including Sirhan Sirhan.
50 years ago, the California Supreme Court (temporarily) ended the death penalty
