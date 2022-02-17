NOMINEE NAMED TO FILL THE FARR WEST JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Farr West, Utah—The Weber County Judicial Nominating Commission has announced the appointment of Judge Paul H. Olds to fill the justice court judge position that serves Farr West, Utah. The position will replace Judge Patrick Lambert who retired in July of 2021.

Judge Olds holds two Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Utah in Political Science and Philosophy. In December of 1993, he graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law. He has practiced law in Northern Utah for the past 27 years. For nine of those years, Judge Olds served as an Assistant City Attorney for the cities of Ogden and Riverdale. In addition to that service, he served as the public defender for the cities of Clearfield and Harrisville. As private defense counsel, he has handled matters in most of the justice and district courts in Northern Utah. For ten years, Judge Olds taught criminal and business law courses at Weber State University.

