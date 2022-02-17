Submit Release
NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE NORTH OGDEN JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Posted: February 17, 2022

North Ogden, UT—The Weber County Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a judicial vacancy that will serve North Ogden, Utah. The position will replace Judge Patrick Lambert who retired in July of 2021.

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

• Bryce Froerer, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Huntsville,

• Darrin Johns, J.D., attorney at law, resident of North Ogden,

• Judge Michael Junk, J.D., Justice Court Judge of the Ogden City Justice Court, resident of Ogden, and

• Judge Bryan Memmott, J.D., Justice Court Judge of the Plain City Justice  Court, the Woods Cross Justice Court, the South Ogden Justice Court, and the South Weber Justice Court, resident of Fruit Heights.

A comment period will be held through February 27, 2022. A final candidate will then be selected by the North Ogden Mayor, Neal Berube, within 30 days. The selection must then be  certified by the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Amy Hernandez at amymh@utcourts.gov.

# # #

