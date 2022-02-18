MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, February 7, 2022 to Monday, February 14, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 7, 2022, through Monday, February 14, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 67 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

A Glock 43x 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Warder Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-018-205

A Smith & Wesson 38 SPL .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-018-213

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Douglas Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jamarie Isaiah Flowers, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-018-321

A Glock 19 Austria BB gun was recovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-018-339

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Reginald Haggins, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-018-437

A Heckler & Koch P30-SK 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Innocent Mgaichuma Mwombela, of Greenbelt, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-018-451

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1800 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Denzel Lynn Kittrell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-018-461

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. CCN: 22-018-514

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in 57th Street and Dix Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-018-534

A Smith & Wesson MP9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of W Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Marc Anthony Kirk, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-018-536

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 49th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Earl Kearney, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, No Permit, Felon in Possession, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-018-570

A Smith & Wesson MP9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Christopher Allen Waddell, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-018-588

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

A Beretta 9000S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-018-775

An Ithaca Featherweight 37 12 gauge shotgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-018-810

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 21st Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-018-829

A Mikros-K .25 caliber handgun and a .32 caliber revolver (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1100 block of Fern Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-018-896

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 14th Place Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Lamonte Hill, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-019-010

A Smith & Wesson MP9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Dresean Davis, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-019-031

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” was recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Delonte McKeith Terrell, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-019-101

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5500 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Barry Hall, of Northeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Rayquan Hyron Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-019-111

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of First Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Antonio Beynum, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-019-146

A Ruger P95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block Barnaby Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Davon Greggory Whittaker, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-019-167

A CZ-USA P09 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Domineke Isiah Coats, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP. CCN: 22-019-202

Thursday, February 10, 2022

A Heckler & Koch P30-5K 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger 380 .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-019-249

A Taurus Millennium G2 P-111 9mm caliber handgun, a Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver, a Diamondback DB380 .380 caliber handgun, a Century Arms BP12 12 gauge shotgun, Beretta BU9 Nano 9mm caliber handgun, and a Taurus Gx4 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-019-466

A Ruger 57 5.7mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Piankhy Oladele, of Northeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 22-019-528

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old DeAngelo McNeil, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled substance, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-019-563

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3900 block of C Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-019-618

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, a .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Ghost Gun handgun, and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 400 block of Taylor Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-019-697

Friday, February 11, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) and an airsoft BB gun were recovered in the 4900 block of Just Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Mustafa Carter, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-019-863

A Taurus .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Marquett Demond Brown, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault on a Police Officer. CCN: 22-020-042

A Smith & Wesson 442 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1700 block of Seaton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Darius Davon Blakeney, of Rockville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Counterfeit Tags. CCN: 22-020-096

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Stanton Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Maurice Fox, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-020-119

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Armed Carjacking, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence. CCN: 22-020-262

A BB gun was recovered in the 1200 block of Raum Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-020-263

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Michael Barrington Simpson, of Waldorf, MD, for Driving while under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Receiving Stolen Property, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-020-311

A Rock Island Armory Super 1911 .38 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of 27th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Richard Mitchell, II, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Driving under the Influence, and No Permit. CCN: 22-020-430

Saturday, February 12, 2022

A Taurus G2S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 9th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Daquan Carter, of Southeast, D.C., 22-year-old Jermaine Parker, of Southeast, D.C., and 23-year-old Michael Gaskins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Robbery. CCN: 22-020-471

A Sig Sauer P220 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-020-674

A Llama Minima X45 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Darrin Donnell Bailey, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-020-723

A Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 5200 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-020-748

A Smith & Wesson 469 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 58-year-old James Luther Morrison, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol – Vehicle. CCN: 22-020-839

Sunday, February 13, 2022

A Ruger P-90 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Raymond Stitt-Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 22-021-007

A Taurus KWC BB gun was recovered in the 2300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-021-169

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Bryan Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Stephon Clemons, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public space Prohibited. CCN: 22-021-195

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Daniel Earl Owens, of Dover, DE, for CCN: Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and No Permit. CCN: 22-021-218

Monday, February 14, 2022

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of G Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Billy Henson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and No Permit. CCN: 22-021-327

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-021-557

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Montello Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Tayvon Lewis Hooks, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 22-021-655

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 4100 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Kenneth Cunningham, of Southeast, D.C., and 29-year-old Orlando Winston Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Leaving after Colliding, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-021-697

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and Walther Arms PPQ 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Kennie Dejuan Gray, of Alexandria, VA, and 22-year-old Levon Malik Cockfield, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-021-728

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

