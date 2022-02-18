Vermont Creamery holds career fair as job fair season in Vermont gets underway

Berlin, Vt. – Employers like Vermont Creamery are turning back to a tried-and-true method in an effort to recruit talent – job fairs and hiring events.

Thursday marked the first of two days that Vermont Creamery will host its career fair at Berlin Mall in Berlin. Job fairs provide employers like Vermont Creamery – a leading goat cheese producer in the United States based in Websterville – the opportunity for face-to-face conversations with jobseekers, to quickly answer questions about the application process, incentives and other perks (in Vermont Creamery’s case free cheese!), and to find the right fit for their growing teams.

“Our people are at the center of all we do as a business, and we work hard to build a business where they can thrive both on the job and in their lives,” said Elysse Parente, People and Culture Manager at Vermont Creamery. “We know how meaningful our generous benefits and starting wage are to our people, and hope to spread the word about Vermont Creamery as an employer of choice in central Vermont. We appreciate the partnership with the Vermont Department of Labor in helping Vermonters find great career opportunities and grow the state economy responsibly.”

Vermont Creamery will host the second day of its job fair at Berlin Mall on Saturday (February 19) from 10am-2pm, and it is currently recruiting for a number of positions, including production support positions on all shifts and maintenance supervisor roles. The company is also offering a $2000 sign-on bonus among other generous perks and incentives, and is known to be a fast-growing and great place to work in central Vermont.

Spring has traditionally been the kickoff to the start of job fair season in Vermont. While the impacts of COVID-19 have resulted in some events going virtual or hybrid, job fairs still provide jobseekers and employers with great opportunity to connect with one another.

With this in mind, the Vermont Department of Labor encourages all employers, industry groups and local organizations to connect with its Workforce Development team for assistance in promoting hiring events. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, the Department is able to conduct outreach to individuals engaged in the job search process, and through online and digital channels. Business Services representatives can also assist in connecting employers with local resources and are able to aid in talent recruitment and outreach, including coordination of hiring events.

“Spring means hiring season in Vermont and the Department of Labor is eager to work with employers, associations, and other organizations coordinating mass-hiring events, such as job fairs. Finding eager and qualified talent has never been harder, and our team is here to help,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “If you are interested in offering a local, regional, or state-wide hiring event, please don’t hesitate to involve your local Department of Labor team.”

To connect with the Department’s Business Services team, those interested are encouraged to submit their information at Labor.Vermont.gov/HiringinVermont.

Employers and jobseekers looking to learn more about Department of Labor resources, including Vermont’s official job board website, Vermont JobLink, may visit Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs for more information.