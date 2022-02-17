AB1039 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-02-17

WISCONSIN, February 17 - An Act to amend 115.28 (7) (b), 118.19 (1), 118.19 (1b), 118.19 (1c) (b) (intro.), 118.19 (3) (a), 118.19 (3) (b), 118.19 (10) (b) 1., 118.191 (2) (a), 118.191 (2) (b), 118.191 (2m), 118.191 (3), 118.191 (4), 118.192 (4), 118.60 (2) (a) 6. a. and 119.23 (2) (a) 6. a.; and to create 115.7915 (2) (i), 118.60 (2) (a) 6m., 118.60 (2) (c) 3., 119.23 (2) (a) 6m. and 119.23 (2) (c) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: teacher licensure in parental choice programs and in the Special Needs Scholarship Program and granting rule-making authority. (FE)