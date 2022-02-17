AB1040 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-02-17

WISCONSIN, February 17 - An Act to renumber and amend 118.60 (3) (ar) 3. and 118.60 (3) (ar) 4.; to amend 115.7915 (2) (intro.), 118.60 (2) (a) (intro.), 118.60 (2) (a) 2. g., 118.60 (2) (be) 3., 118.60 (3) (a) (intro.), 118.60 (3) (ar) (intro.), 118.60 (3) (ar) 5., 118.60 (3) (b), 118.60 (3) (c), 118.60 (4v) (b), 119.23 (2) (a) (intro.), 119.23 (3) (a) (intro.), 119.23 (3) (b) and 119.23 (4v) (b); and to create 115.7915 (11), 118.60 (2) (bh), 118.60 (3) (am), 118.60 (3) (ar) 3. a. and b., 118.60 (3) (ar) 4. a. and b., 118.60 (4v) (c) and (d), 119.23 (2) (b), 119.23 (3) (ar) and 119.23 (4v) (c), (d) and (e) of the statutes; Relating to: phasing out the Special Needs Scholarship Program and limiting enrollment in parental choice programs. (FE)