AB1041 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-02-17

WISCONSIN, February 17 - An Act to repeal 118.60 (4) (bg) 1., 2. and 5. and 119.23 (4) (bg) 1., 2. and 5.; to renumber and amend 118.60 (4) (bg) 3. and 119.23 (4) (bg) 3.; to amend 118.60 (4) (bg) 4. (intro.), a. and b. and 119.23 (4) (bg) 4. (intro.), a. and b.; and to create 118.60 (4) (bg) 3. b. and 119.23 (4) (bg) 3. b. of the statutes; Relating to: per pupil payments to private schools participating in parental choice programs. (FE)