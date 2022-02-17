Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Sends Let­ter to City of Den­ton, Demand­ing End of Mask Mandate

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to the City of Denton demanding the end of a new policy requiring city employees to wear a mask in all common areas or suffer corrective action. This is a direct violation of Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-38. The Governor’s authority supersedes local regulation.  

“This is not a new policy; this is not a new order. The City of Denton is openly defying the Governor after the Texas Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld his authority in this matter,” Attorney General Paxton said. “No one is above the law, and the City of Denton needs to take down its mask mandate. It’s illegal. Meanwhile, we continue to ask the Texas Supreme Court for assistance in ordering rogue local governments and school districts to follow the law banning mask mandates.” 

Read the letter here

