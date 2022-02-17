NOMINEE NAMED TO FILL THE DAGGETT COUNTY JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Daggett County, Utah—The Daggett County Judicial Nominating Commission has announced the appointment of Judge Jeri Allphin to fill the justice court judge position that serves Daggett County, Utah. The position will replace Judge Charlene Hartmann who retired in December of 2021.

Jeri L Allphin joined the Utah State Bar Association in 1998. After serving as a law clerk in the Fourth District Court in Provo, she joined the law firm of Esplin and Weight as a trial attorney. In 2003, she joined Utah Valley University as the Sr. Director of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving. After leaving UVU in 2016, she joined the firm of Seiler, Anderson, Fife and Marshall in Provo, Utah. She became a licensed Realtor in 2014 with the brokerage of Value 1st Realty. Judge Allphin received a bachelor degree in Business Management from Utah Valley University and her law degree from J Reuben Clark Law School.

