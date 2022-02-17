NOMINEE NAMED TO FILL THE PAROWAN JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Parowan, Utah—The Iron County Judicial Nominating Commission has announced the appointment of Judge Matthew Carling to fill the justice court judge position that serves Parowan, Utah. The position will replace Judge Brent Dunlap who resigned his position.

Matthew Carling earned his BA in Spanish from BYU, and an MBA and JD from Creighton University. Judge Carling has practiced law in Utah since 1999. He has been a prosecutor, defense attorney and a judge pro tempore. Judge Carling has appeared in the Utah Appeals Court and Utah Supreme Court. He is admitted to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court.

