Clay County Man Charged with Failure to Report the Discovery of a Body

CLAY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Celina man.

At the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, on July 8, 2021, TBI agents joined Clay County detectives in a death investigation. On that day, deputies had located a vehicle belonging to a Kentucky woman, Maegan Bowling, who had been reported missing days earlier. The vehicle was found at a residence on Ross Boles Road in Celina, occupied by Andy Cruea. When deputies entered the home, they found Bowling (DOB 03/08/1986) deceased on the sofa. The investigation revealed she had been deceased for multiple days, and Cruea had failed to report the death.

On February 14th, the Clay County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Andy James Cruea (DOB 06/05/1986) with one count of Failure to Report the Discovery of a Body. Deputies arrested Cruea that same day, and he was booked into the Clay County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond.

