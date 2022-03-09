Beauty and Self esteem May be the Keys to a Healthy Mind
How To Turn Your Mess Into A Message And Your Tragedy Into Triumph
Follow us On Instagram @beautyandsmile0
Beauty and self esteem are two things that have been studied for years to determined how they affect mental health.
When dealing with issues impacting our mental health and self worth. I used faith in action: Prayer Practice and Belief”CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The influence of beauty and self esteem have become intertwined with mental health. Due to the pressures to meet certain standards, many people including our children are feeling inadequate and not confident in their appearance. At least one business has taken action that may in fact mitigate these common day pressures.
— Miranda Walker
The relationship between beauty, self-esteem, and mental health can be impacted by a number of factors including genetics, physical features, social media exposure, body image comparisons within peer groups or communities. Studies show that there is a correlation between these four factors but it is unclear which one causes what effect on the others. This can cause large amounts of stress which could lead to a negative impact on mental health, according to research. Beauty and Smiles is a company that strives for "confidence through cosmetic dentistry". They offer affordable teeth whitening treatments as well as other services such as wig installation and assistance for individuals recovering from medical treatment resulting in hair loss. International Beauty and Smiles Corporation has partnered with at least one non profit to offer services at reduced prices or free. Located in Coral Springs Florida, they offer these treatments, while also providing exceptional customer service. For more information Contact Miranda Walker
Beauty and self-esteem are two things that have been studied for years to determine how they affect mental health. A study by the Beauty and Smiles Corporation found that people with higher levels of self esteem feel better about themselves and their appearance, while those who feel less confident in their looks reported feelings of depression or anxiety.
Last year Beauty and Smiles began seeking partnerships with mental health facilities to better assuage the anxiety and depression brought on by our current reality of COVID 19. The reality is we must keep our distance from one another, more people must work from home and how we are forced to look at ourselves on camera while zooming videos at work because now this is how we work and play, causing further physical analysis and anxiety of our image. Self-care may be described as taking time out to nurture one’s self mentally as well as physically according to Miranda Walker. Understanding we may zoom more than we care to and we may not be touched as much as we remember.
Women who suffers hair loss as a result of medical treatment as well as for those simply seeking to experience a different look. Are experiencing anxiety and suffer from depression. What we have noticed was after teeth whitening sessions or the installation of a full frontal human hair wig clients would first compare their new look with their old look and then move on to persons they did not know. When asked why the general response was I want to look as good, if not better than others or I am so glad I don’t have to feel bad about myself when I leave from Beauty and Smiles.
Some of the ambience components being introduced are tailored music to the individual, art work, scents and oils. License therapist are being sought out to speak with individuals there on sight or arrange to speak with them at a later date.
Why is this so important? Well there is a little known subject call human beauty value (HBV). It is all based on a study about women’s pursuit of beauty. This study proposes four dimensions of HBV. These are self-development, uniqueness, being the best and original. These dimensions have real world consequence. They affect emotions, behavior and their attitude.
Knowing in fact about the existence of HBV Beauty and Smiles intends to use this information and incorporate proven methods and techniques to address mental health issues.
The JOBS ACT will be used to raise funds to carry out Beauty and Smiles goals.
John Hunter
Chase Homburg
cs@chasehomburg.com