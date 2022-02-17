ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 18-21) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Stretches of Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Chandler area will be closed at times this weekend (Feb. 18-21) for an improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes as needed and use caution while the following weekend restrictions are in place along Phoenix-area freeways:

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between I-10 and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 19) for traffic sensor installation. All I-10 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed . DETOUR : Consider using eastbound Chandler Boulevard as an alternate route.

(Santan Freeway) (Price Freeway) (Feb. 19) for traffic sensor installation. . : Consider using eastbound Chandler Boulevard as an alternate route. Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and I-10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 20) for traffic sensor installation. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to westbound Loop 202 closed. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Alma School Road closed. DETOUR : Drivers can consider using northbound Loop 101 to either westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

(Santan Freeway) (Price Freeway) (Feb. 20) for traffic sensor installation. : Drivers can consider using northbound Loop 101 to either westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Northbound State Route 51 ramp to eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) in northeast Phoenix closed overnight from 10 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday (Feb. 21) for work zone setup. DETOUR: Consider exiting northbound SR 51 to eastbound Union Hills Drive and using northbound Tatum Boulevard to reach Loop 101. Note : When this closure ends, the northbound SR 51 ramp to eastbound Loop 101 will be narrowed to one lane for approximately two weeks for drainage system construction. Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.