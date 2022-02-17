AQUARIUM OF THE BAY PRESIDENT & CEO George Jacob ELECTED TO THE BOARD OF US TRAVEL

George Jacob with a model of the planned Bay Ecotarium

UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanda Hite, Chair, U.S. Travel Governance Committee and President, STR, announced the election of George Jacob FRCGS to the Board of Directors at-large of the United States Travel Association for the 2022-2024 Term. Established in 1941, U.S. Travel Association is the national, non-profit organization representing all components of the travel industry. In 2020, travel generated $1.5 trillion in economic output and supported 11 million jobs, a drastic decline from pre-pandemic figures. U.S. Travel operates as a 501(c)(6) organization.

As a global advocacy force, U.S. Travel prioritizes high-impact issues that matter most to their collective membership by identifying the industry’s biggest opportunities and challenges, as well as developing awareness to action strategies to strengthen tourism. Travel spending declined 42% last year from $1.2 trillion in 2019 to $680 billion in 2020 creating a 42% dip in the $2.6 trillion economy while direct travel employment declined 34% from 9 million jobs in 2019 to just 6 million in 2020. US Travel hosts national conferences and advises on International in-bound travel, domestic mobility and infrastructure, workforce development, global competitiveness, air travel security and brings travel leaders from across the country together to educate policymakers for a legislative day on Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

Jacob brings three decades of international museum leadership and destination development to US Travel and also serves on the Board of Directors of the International Council of Museums US and California Travel Association. “ I am both proud and pleased to be part of this venerable organization that has done so much for so many celebrating its 82nd anniversary this year. The role of the organization has gained significance as the travel sector rebounds, resurges and rethinks its future.” --George Jacob, President & CEO, Bay Ecotarium, San Francisco.