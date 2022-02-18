U.S. Congressional Candidate ANNE ELIZABETH successful keeping CAGOP From Endorsing Candidate Brian Maryott prematurely
U.S. Congressional Candidate ANNE ELIZABETH successful keeping CAGOP From Endorsing Candidate Brian Maryott prematurely
This is a great win, not only for myself and my constituents, but it’s an even bigger win for the people of the 49th District.” ”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California U.S. Congressional Candidate Anne Elizabeth, www.anneforamerica.com one of 5 candidates in the 49th district, had something to say last night during the CAGOP’s Zoom call to consider GOP endorsements for the Primary.
— U.S. CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE Anne Elizabeth
Elizabeth said “ Why are they even trying to endorse anyone in the primary? The people should decide, first it would be premature for the CAGOP to endorse any candidate at this stage, I am one of 5 congressional candidates at this stage, 3 of the 5 just announced and entered the race in Jan of this year.”
Elizabeth stated “ There is no way the voters could have gotten to know us, nor the CAGOP in this short time period, I believe the right thing to do is allow the founding principles of self -governance to play out instead, it should be the will of the people who decide who moves forward in the primary without influence by CAGOP.”
Elizabeth asked the CAGOP to hold off on their planned endorsement of Maryott and called for neutrality in the primary. “Let’s allow the voice of the people through their votes in June to decide the primary.”
Ultimately , the California GOP voted to table their endorsement in the 49th district before the primary.
Elizabeth said “ Now the will of the people in the district of California’s 49th will decide who advances in June through their votes, and without persuasion!”
She continued ,” This is a great win, not only for myself and
my constituents, but it’s an even bigger win for the people of the 49th District.”
You can follow Anne on social media at:
FB:@anneelizabethus
INSTA:@anneelizabethus
TWITTER:@anneelizabethus
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here