February 23: Forum on Racial History and Education in Delaware

On Wednesday, February 23 at 6:30 p.m., Governor Carney will host a virtual forum on Racial History and Education in Delaware with Dr. Reba Hollingsworth (Delaware Heritage Commission) and Dr. Bradley Skelcher (Professor Emeritus of History at Delaware State University).
This event is coordinated in partnership with the Delaware Heritage Commission, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, and the Office of Statewide Equity Initiatives.
