Gilder Lehrman Institute Holds Inaugural Teacher Symposium at Gettysburg College in Summer 2022
The Gilder Lehrman Institute returns to large-scale, in-person programming with our upcoming event, the Gilder Lehrman Teacher Symposium at Gettysburg College.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gilder Lehrman Institute is pleased to announce our return to large-scale, in-person programming with our upcoming special event, the Gilder Lehrman Teacher Symposium at Gettysburg College.
In July 2022, teachers from across the United States will be able to learn, network, and grow together as they work closely with renowned scholars in various fields of American history.
This Symposium will take place Saturday, July 9 through Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. Eight different courses will run concurrently during the Symposium, led by prominent scholars. Participants will choose one of the courses to attend, as each course is a multi-day, intensive experience.
Opening remarks by Manisha Sinha along with a discussion of her book The Slave’s Cause: A History of Abolition will kick off the event for all attendees. Thereafter, each course will feature the following:
12 hours of in-person lectures/discussions with a prominent scholar on a specific topic
-Pedagogy sessions led by a Gilder Lehrman Master Teacher
-Program-wide book talks with participating scholars
-Networking opportunities with teachers from across the country
-A certificate confirming completed hours/CEUs for the Symposium
-Access to the GLI Exhibition Hall
-Special events that include an American history trivia night, scholar Q&As, and a field trip to the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center
Gilder Lehrman Institute President James Basker, announcing the new summer program, said, “Top historians, committed teachers, enjoying seminars and workshops, in the historic setting of Gettysburg—this Symposium brings it all together as we turn the corner from the pandemic and gather to recharge our intellectual batteries over the summer. The Symposium promises to be an exciting and professionally valuable experience for all who attend.”
Robert Iuliano, President of Gettysburg College, agreed, saying, “I’m thrilled that Gettysburg College will be hosting the Gilder Lehrman Institute’s Symposium for history teachers this summer. The breadth and depth of the topics that the Symposium will cover reflect the commitment to excellence that defines the GLI’s work. Most importantly, teachers from around the country and the world will have the opportunity to come together in a place that helped shape American history and to learn from each other and from remarkable faculty. The ultimate beneficiaries will be high school students, whose teachers will return to their classrooms with more tools to help nurture the essential understanding of how the past continues to inform the present and the future.”
Courses offered at the Symposium are as follows:
The Making of America with Denver Brunsman, George Washington University
American Indian History and Westward Expansion with Elliott West, University of Arkansas
The Unlikely History of the New United States: 1810 to 1860 with Edward Ayers, University of Richmond
The American Civil War with Gary Gallagher, University of Virginia
American Immigration: History and Life with Mae Ngai, Columbia University
US Civil Rights Movement with Hasan Kwame Jeffries, Ohio State University
US Presidential History with Barbara Perry, University of Virginia
Professor Mansiha Sinha, who will give the opening remarks, noted, “The Gilder Lehrman Institute’s Teacher Symposium offers an extraordinary opportunity for teachers to hear leading historians and incorporate cutting-edge scholarship on various topics in their school lessons. It will be an enriching, immersive experience for scholars, writers, and teachers.”
Professor Denver Brunsman said, “The Gilder Lehrman Teacher Symposium offers an unparalleled opportunity to engage with some of the leading historians and social studies educators in the country. I expect every participant will not only come away with lots of new content and pedagogy but feeling rejuvenated for the coming year!”
Visit gilderlehrman.org/summer2022 to learn more.
About the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History
Founded in 1994 by Lewis E. Lehrman and the late Richard Gilder, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, and the Council of Independent Colleges.
