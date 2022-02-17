- Commissioner Donelon Urges Policyholders to File Ida Proof of Loss Before February Deadline

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 4, 2022

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is reminding policyholders about the upcoming deadline to file proof of loss for damage due to Hurricane Ida. Most residential and commercial property insurance policies include a 180-day deadline to file proof of loss. The 180-day period begins on the date of the insured event, and Feb. 25 is the 180th day after Hurricane Ida made landfall. Policyholders with questions about their proof of loss deadline should contact their insurer as soon as possible.

“Submitting detailed proof of loss is a key component of the claims process following a disaster,” said Commissioner Donelon. “I encourage policyholders to make sure they provide their insurer with the documentation needed to process their claim in a timely manner and accelerate their road to recovery.”

Louisiana law states that when a catastrophic event occurs and civil officials declare a state of disaster or emergency pursuant to law, property owners within the declaration area shall have not have less than 180 days from the date of the event to submit proof of loss to their insurer.

Policyholders who need to file proof of loss should review their policy and contact their agent, insurer or adjuster for guidance on the exact deadline per their policy. If policyholders were denied access to their properties by civil authorities during a state of disaster or emergency, they might have a few additional days to file.

Agents, insurers and adjusters can also advise consumers about what documentation will fulfill a policyholder’s proof of loss obligation. Sufficient proof of loss could include the initial damage claim, as well as photos, contractor estimates, receipts for temporary repairs and any other documentation required by the company.

Anyone with questions about the claims filing process or concerns about how their specific claim is being handled by their insurer can contact the LDI at 1-800-259-5300.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.