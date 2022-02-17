What you need to know about the candidate declaration filing period for the General 2022 elections

SB 170, which was passed and signed by the Governor on Feb. 14, changed the candidate declaration filing period for the General 2022 elections.
The period for declaring candidacy for the 2022 general election is Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. The request for this change was made by the political parties to the state legislature. Judicial retention filings were not changed by this bill and will still be July 1 – July 15.
How to File:
Potential candidates should complete the forms for the office that they wish to declare their candidacy. Forms should NOT be signed until the candidate appears before the filing officer.
The only exception is for a person declaring their candidacy who will be outside of Utah the entire filing period (Feb. 28 – Mar. 4).
State candidates must file a disclosure statement. Disclosure accounts must be created on disclosures.utah.gov. For incumbents, a disclosure statement filed in 2022 is required. For new candidates, a disclosure statement must be completed prior to filing and within the past 10 days
In the case of a candidate outside of Utah that entire week, the candidate should sign in front of a notary public and have a designee bring the forms in person to the filing officer, during the filing period. The designee must be prepared to coordinate a virtual meeting with the candidate and filing officer where the candidate can be heard and seen. 20A-9-202(1)(c) An example of this is Google Meet, Zoom, Facetime, etc.
Where to File:
|Candidate Type/Office
|Where to File
|Filing Fee:
|U.S. Senate
|Office of the Lt. Governor
|$1,355.00
|U. S. House of Representative
|Office of the Lt. Governor
|$485.00
|State Senator
|County clerk of Residence OR Office of the Lt. Governor
|$114.12
|State House of Representative
|County clerk of Residence OR Office of the Lt. Governor
|$82.06
|State Board of Education
|County clerk of Residence OR Office of the Lt. Governor
|$99.88
|State Treasurer
|Office of the Lt. Governor
|$792.50
|Local County candidates
|County Clerk’s Office
|$50 + 0.00125 x annual salary
|Local School Board
|County Clerk’s Office
|$50.00
Contact the Office of the Lt. Governor at 801-538-1041 elections@utah.gov , or you may contact your local county clerk for information.
|Beaver County
|105 E. Center St, Beaver
|435-438-6463
|Box Elder
|1 S. Main Street, Box Elder
|435-734-3393
|Cache
|179 N. Main Street, Logan
|435-755-1460
|Carbon
|751 East 100 North, Price
|435-636-3221
|Daggett
|95 N 1st West, Manila
|435-784-3154
|Davis
|61 South Main St, Farmington
|801-451-3508
|Duchesne
|734 North Center St, Duchesne
|435-738-1228
|Emery
|75 E Main, Castle Dale
|435-381-3550
|Garfield
|55 S Main, Panguitch
|435-676-1120
|Grand
|125 E Center, Moab
|435-259-1321
|Iron
|68 S 100 E, Parowan
|435-477-8340
|Juab
|160 N Main, Nephi
|435-623-3410
|Kane
|76 N Main St, Kanab
|435-644-2458
|Millard
|765 S Highway 99, Fillmore
|435-743-6223
|Morgan
|48 West Young St, Morgan
|801-845-4011
|Piute
|550 N Main St, Junction
|435-577-2840
|Rich
|20 South Main, Randolph
|435-793-2415
|Salt Lake
|2001 S State Street, Salt Lake City
|385-468-7400
|San Juan
|117 South Main St, Monticello
|435-587-3223
|Sanpete
|160 N Main, Manti
|435-835-2131
|Sevier
|250 N Main St, Richfield
|435-893-0401
|Summit
|60 N Main St, Coalville
|435-336-3204
|Tooele
|47 S Main, Tooele
|435-843-3140
|Uintah
|147 East Main, Vernal
|435-781-5360
|Utah
|100 E Center, Provo
|801-851-8128
|Wasatch
|25 N Main, Heber City
|435-657-3190
|Washington
|197 East Tabernacle St, St. George
|435-634-5712
|Wayne
|18 South Main, Loa
|435-836-1300
|Weber
|2380 Washington Blvd, Ogden
|801-399-8034
