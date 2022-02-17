Submit Release
What you need to know about the candidate declaration filing period for the General 2022 elections

SB 170, which was passed and signed by the Governor on Feb. 14, changed the candidate declaration filing period for the General 2022 elections.

The period for declaring candidacy for the 2022 general election is Monday, Feb. 28 through Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. The request for this change was made by the political parties to the state legislature. Judicial retention filings were not changed by this bill and will still be July 1 – July 15. 

How to File:

Potential candidates should complete the forms for the office that they wish to declare their candidacy. Forms should NOT be signed until the candidate appears before the filing officer.  

The only exception is for a person declaring their candidacy who will be outside of Utah the entire filing period (Feb. 28 – Mar. 4).

State candidates must file a disclosure statement. Disclosure accounts must be created on disclosures.utah.gov.  For incumbents, a disclosure statement filed in 2022 is required. For new candidates, a disclosure statement must be completed prior to filing and within the past 10 days

In the case of a candidate outside of Utah that entire week, the candidate should sign in front of a notary public and have a designee bring the forms in person to the filing officer, during the filing period. The designee must be prepared to coordinate a virtual meeting with the candidate and filing officer where the candidate can be heard and seen.  20A-9-202(1)(c)  An example of this is Google Meet, Zoom, Facetime, etc.

Where to File:

Candidate Type/Office Where to File Filing Fee:
U.S. Senate Office of the Lt. Governor $1,355.00
U. S. House of Representative Office of the Lt. Governor $485.00
State Senator County clerk of Residence OR Office of the Lt. Governor $114.12
State House of Representative County clerk of Residence OR Office of the Lt. Governor $82.06
State Board of Education County clerk of Residence OR Office of the Lt. Governor $99.88
State Treasurer Office of the Lt. Governor $792.50
Local County candidates County Clerk’s Office $50 + 0.00125 x annual salary
Local School Board County Clerk’s Office $50.00

Contact the Office of the Lt. Governor at 801-538-1041 elections@utah.gov , or you may contact your local county clerk for information.

Beaver County  105 E. Center St, Beaver 435-438-6463
Box Elder 1 S. Main Street, Box Elder 435-734-3393
Cache 179 N. Main Street, Logan 435-755-1460
Carbon 751 East 100 North, Price 435-636-3221
Daggett 95 N 1st West, Manila 435-784-3154
Davis 61 South Main St, Farmington 801-451-3508
Duchesne 734 North Center St, Duchesne 435-738-1228
Emery 75 E Main, Castle Dale 435-381-3550
Garfield 55 S Main, Panguitch 435-676-1120
Grand 125 E Center, Moab 435-259-1321
Iron 68 S 100 E, Parowan 435-477-8340
Juab 160 N Main, Nephi 435-623-3410
Kane 76 N Main St, Kanab 435-644-2458
Millard 765 S Highway 99, Fillmore 435-743-6223
Morgan 48 West Young St, Morgan 801-845-4011
Piute 550 N Main St, Junction 435-577-2840
Rich 20 South Main, Randolph 435-793-2415
Salt Lake 2001 S State Street, Salt Lake City 385-468-7400
San Juan 117 South Main St, Monticello 435-587-3223
Sanpete 160 N Main, Manti 435-835-2131
Sevier 250 N Main St, Richfield 435-893-0401
Summit 60 N Main St, Coalville 435-336-3204
Tooele 47 S Main, Tooele 435-843-3140
Uintah 147 East Main, Vernal 435-781-5360
Utah 100 E Center, Provo 801-851-8128
Wasatch 25 N Main, Heber City 435-657-3190
Washington 197 East Tabernacle St, St. George 435-634-5712
Wayne 18 South Main, Loa 435-836-1300
Weber  2380 Washington Blvd, Ogden 801-399-8034

