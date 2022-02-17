Introducing Viv Law Tutor, the Most Sought-After Law Tutor in the UK

Former university lecturer Viv Law offers tutoring services to students studying law and anyone wanting to gain admission to university to study law.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Offering top quality law tuition for all stages of legal qualifications and pathways into the legal profession, Viv Law has been teaching law for the past fifteen years. In his time as a university lecturer, his classes were so popular that students would skip their own scheduled classes to attend his seminars. And now it would appear that Law’s popularity has carried over into his tutoring services.Viv Law Tutor provides specialised law tutoring services, offering consultations both in person and online. His stellar reputation is reflected in scores of five-star Google reviews:“I highly recommend this service…. he is knowledgeable, patient and thorough; a brilliant tutor,” says one.“Very helpful person! I couldn't want for more in a private tutor for my LLM… I feel encouraged and more aware of my ability. highly recommended!” says another.When asked why he thinks his tutoring service is so popular, Law says he is a dedicated teacher of law, and feels he has the ability to explain things clearly to his students.“My goal is always to open up a young person’s mind and show them how to rethink things,” he says. “Also, I’m still a practicing lawyer with years of experience in the field. To my knowledge, there aren’t many lawyers out there with busy caseloads who have time to teach, so I believe I’m quite unique in this regard.”Law adds that he is listed with many of the tutoring agencies that operate in London, although a student who requests his services may often be placed with another tutor if he isn’t available. To resolve this problem, he created his own personal website through which students can book with him directly and get the priority they are asking for.Many of Law’s clients have sought him out as a problem solver, asking him to help them get a pupillage, help them to get a place in a prestigious university, or simply to help them get top marks. Other services include one-on-one law tuition, law essay marking, dissertation support, and law career support.For more information about Viv Law, visit his website at https://lawtutor.co.uk/ About Viv LawAs a law tutor, barrister, academic, and former course module leader at several London Universities, Viv Law has over 20 years of experience in the legal profession. With expertise that includes litigation, and advocacy, particularly in the fields of Employment Law, he is also the co-author of several published books. A highly sought-after law tutor, Law teaches a wide variety of topics related to the law with the proven ability to increase students’ confidence and motivation.