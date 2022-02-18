MichBio Welcomes Christine Haakenson, PhD of IDT Ann Arbor and Emily Miner of Terumo to the Board of Directors

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MichBio welcomes Christine Haakenson, PhD, Operations Director at IDT Ann Arbor and Emily Miner, Senior Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory at Terumo Cardiovascular Systems to its Board of Directors for a term expiring December 2024.

Christine Haakenson, PhD has over 20 years of experience in the life sciences industry with success in driving corporate growth. In the past 9 years, Christine ran the operations of two separate genomics companies – both of which resulted in acquisitions. Christine was the Senior Vice President at Swift Biosciences with the company was acquired in March 2021 by Integrated DNA Technologies and, prior to that, she was the President and Chief Operating Officer leading Rubicon Genomics’ manufacturing, quality control, product development and corporate development operations when it was acquired by Takara Bio in January 2017.

In addition to her work with Swift, now IDT, and Rubicon, Haakenson also held the position of Chief Scientific Officer at the Canine Health Foundation and spent 6 years at Accenture where she managed consulting projects for the pharmaceutical industry. She holds a BS degree in chemical engineering from Cornell University and a PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from Georgetown University.

Emily Miner has over 15 years of bio-industry experience including eight years with Terumo, where she has held numerous titles including, VP of Strategic Compliance, VP of Quality, Electromechanical System Division, and Director of Device Quality Operations, managing device quality at Hospira, and as a software quality verification and validation engineer at Boston Scientific. Emily is Six Sigma Black Belt Trained and a Certified ISO 13485 Auditor. She earned her Masters of Engineering Management from Duke University and her Bachelors of Science in Bioengineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

“I am very happy to welcome both Dr. Haakenson and Ms. Miner to the Board,” says Stephen Rapundalo, PhD, President and CEO of MichBio. “Both women are leaders in their respective fields with extensive experience in many aspects of the bio-industry. I am confident that both Dr. Haakenson and Ms. Miner will bring valuable strategic vision to the board that will guide MichBio as we continue to drive bio-industry into the future.”

Rapundalo continued, “While we are welcoming Dr. Haakenson and Ms. Miner to the Board, I would also like to acknowledge two Board members whose terms expired in December 2021 and who have decided to give up their positions to allow for new voices, areas of expertise, and increased diversity on the Board. We thank Robert DeRyke, MBA, President and CEO of Terumo Cardiovascular, and Randel Richner, BSN, MPH, Founder and President of Richner Consultants for their years of service to MichBio and the Michigan bio-industry.”

Haakenson and Miner become part of a sixteen-member Board led by Chair Ken Massey, PhD, Director of Venture Development at Wayne State University as Chair, and Kevin McLeod, CEO of C2Dx as Vice Chair. For the full list of Board members visit michbio.org/about.

MichBio is the trade association committed to driving growth in Michigan's biosciences industry and its many sectors, including agri-biotech, food and nutrition, bio-based technologies and renewable chemicals, industrial and environmental biotech, medical devices and technologies, pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare, diagnostics and research products, testing and research services, and clinical research. MichBio members include bioscience companies, academic and research institutions, bioscience service providers, and related organizations. For more information, visit www.michbio.org or follow us on Twitter @MichBio.