Celebrity Smiles, Professional, Dental Teeth Whitening Products Now Available to Consumers

A smile is something everyone can share and it’s especially needed in our world today. Everyone deserves to have a smile they feel confident about.” — Debbie Bittke, RDH, BS

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrity Smiles Club has been a Leader in Professional, Dental-Grade Teeth Whitening Products. For many years their teeth whitening products were only sold to dental offices around the world.Celebrity Smiles Club officially announces their Dental Grade Teeth Whitening Product line to consumers which will be sold under the name, Celebrity White™.Celebrity Smiles Club is now available to consumers through Amazon and e-commerce.The company was Founded by Debbie Bittke, a clinical dental hygienist, former assistant clinical professor at the University of Southern California School of Dentistry and CEO/ Founder of Dental Practice Solutions.The Celebrity White™ serum includes Carbamide Peroxide which helps to release oxygen quickly which whitens teeth. The serum also includes Potassium Nitrate Fluoride which blocks the dentin (the microscopic pores inside the tooth) to prevent tooth sensitivity.The Celebrity Smiles Club brand welcomes a prestigious advisory board that includes dentists, physicians, and SAS experts with the strongest reputation in the e-commerce and the healthcare industry. These professional advisors have helped to build a powerful tooth whitening platform as an authority in the world of cosmetic dentistry. The ingredients in the products are safe for consumers and efficacious for whitening teeth, many shades whiter in less time.As a dental hygienist, former Assistant Professor at USC (Los Angeles) School of Dentistry, a dental hygiene department coach, and Celebrity Smiles Club founder, Debbie Bittke, RDH, BS, believes that "A smile is something everyone can share and it’s especially needed in our world today. Everyone deserves to have a smile they feel confident about. A smile is something that makes people feel good. It costs nothing to share a smile and today, our world needs more smiles than ever before. A smile is one thing we can all share that costs no money and creates something positive in our world today."Celebrity Smiles Club creates quality, dental-grade, safe-for-consumers, oral care products that truly work to whiten teeth and without causing tooth sensitivity or damage to tooth enamel. The whitening serum is also gluten-free, cruelty-free, enamel-safe as well as, safe for the environment. This DYI teeth whitening technology costs less than in-office dental whitening lights while providing the same quality result.The use of LED lights in the beauty industry is one of the hottest trends. What makes Celebrity Smiles whitening technology different is the Wireless Dual Light Technology, comfort mouthpiece, which works quickly to BOOST the shade of consumers teeth by many shades whiter. The mouthpiece has 32 Blue/Red LED lights. Blue LED lights are what release oxygen (microscopic bubbles) in the whitening serum to create whiter teeth. The Blue/Red LED lights help to soothe and comfort while consumers whiten their teeth.The 32 LED lights with COOL LIGHT™ technology are inside a comfortable, wireless mouthpiece. The COOL LIGHT™ technology inside the mouthpiece creates a safe environment for teeth because heat can cause damage the tooth enamel and dentin. Heat or extreme cold are what can cause sensitive teeth for many and this mouthpiece prevents this challenge for those who want whiter teeth but fear tooth sensitivity.Another advancement in the Celebrity Smiles Club whitening system is the dental-grade serum. Consumers were only recently able to buy this type of professional, dental-grade ingredients, for whitening teeth when they went to a dental office. The Celebrity Smiles serum is professionally formulated in a safe lab with the ultimate safety/ sterile procedures in mind. The manufacturing facility is kept at a low temperature (less than 75 F degrees) to preserve the quality and integrity of the serum before it arrives in the hands of consumers.The Celebrity Smiles Club products have many patents and USA FDA certifications.The whitening serum includes a Potassium Nitrate Fluoride which previously only used in dental offices. This fluoride ingredient is what helps to reduce any chance of tooth sensitivity during or after a whitening session.Consumers are looking for options to quickly whiten their teeth and without causing sensitivity or damage to their tooth enamel. One of the hottest trends in teeth whitening is the use of LED lights and a wireless, comfort-mouthpiece that is also waterproof. This means consumers can multi-task, watch tv, read a book, shower, or shave, etc, while they whiten their teeth.There are thousands of choices to whiten teeth and by combining the expertise of medical and dental industry leaders this helps consumers feel safe when choosing a whitening product.About Celebrity Smiles:Celebrity White™ has been used by dental offices around the world for many years and it is quickly becoming a popular direct to consumer brand.For more information on Celebrity Smiles and their whitening products, visit www.celebritysmilesclub.com

