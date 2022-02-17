I-95 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 is among several state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, February 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Cottman Avenue and Academy Road interchanges;

Tuesday, February 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on southbound I-95 at the Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) Interchange;

Tuesday, February 22, from 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM the following morning, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound Interstate 76 between the South Street and I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) interchanges;

Tuesday, February 22, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on Allegheny Avenue between Richmond Street and Bath Street; and

Friday, February 25, moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) between Bridge Street and Large Street.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT's program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6. Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #