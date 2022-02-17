HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Welcomes Robert Califf Back to HHS as FDA Commissioner

This is Dr. Califf’s second time serving in the role.

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released a statement welcoming Dr. Robert M. Califf back to HHS as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Califf is a prominent cardiologist with extensive clinical research experience who was confirmed on a bipartisan basis. He previously served as commissioner of the agency during the last year of the Obama-Biden Administration. Prior to that, he served as the agency’s deputy commissioner of medical products and tobacco. Dr. Califf began work this afternoon right after he was sworn in.

“The Senate made the right move this week by confirming Dr. Califf to lead the FDA,” said Secretary Becerra. “The FDA is one of our nation’s most critical public health agencies and having a commissioner with Dr. Califf’s experience and expertise will ensure we are well positioned to combat COVID-19, the opioid crisis, and many other public health challenges. Dr. Califf can hit the ground running on these issues and more as a result of his previous service at the agency, and I look forward to working with him in this role.

“As we welcome Dr. Califf back to HHS, we also vigorously applaud and thank Dr. Janet Woodcock who successfully led FDA as acting commissioner for more than a year. FDA is stronger because of her leadership.”