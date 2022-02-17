FWC to meet March 2 and 3 in Tampa

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet in person March 2-3 at the Tampa Convention Center, Ballroom D, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa, FL 33602. (Information about parking at the TCC can be found on the city’s website.) The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. ET each day and is open to the public.

The FWC is committed to providing opportunity for public input. There are several opportunities prior to the Commission meeting to provide comments. Also, time is allotted for public speakers at the Commission meeting.

Additionally, at the end of the second day, March 3, the Commission will provide time for public comment on subjects not on the agenda. Those people who wish to offer comments during this period will be asked to ensure their comments are not related to any agenda item. The deadline for registration to speak on items not on the agenda is 9:00 a.m. ET on March 3.

Public speaking is organized using a speaker registration process and time limits. To accommodate as much input as possible from those attending, the Chairman reserves the right to designate the amount of time given to each topic and speaker.

For the full March 2-3 agenda and links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings.” Those who cannot attend can follow coverage at Twitter.com/MyFWC (@MyFWC) and sign up for news updates at MyFWC.com. Check the Florida Channel for possible live video coverage at TheFloridaChannel.org.