NEBRASKA TEACHER HONORED WITH PRESIDENTIAL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN MATHEMATICS AND SCIENCE TEACHING

News Release

February 17, 2022

A Nebraska teacher is among 117 nationally selected to receive Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

Leah Litz from Bancroft Elementary School in Omaha was recognized as outstanding teacher for her contributions to the teaching and learning of mathematics and science by the PAEMST program, administered by the National Science Foundation (NSF) on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Leah Litz is currently teaching at the Zoo Kindergarten, a place-based education program partnering with Omaha Public Schools and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Connecting students with their community and the world around them is one of Leah’s hallmarks. By providing equitable pathways for young learners, her students begin to develop their science identity and build strong academic foundations that directly impact their scientific understandings.

Leah has also been an integral part of elementary and secondary writing teams to develop district-level assessments, K-12 vertical curriculum alignment, and equitable practices in remote learning.

Each awardee will receive a citation signed by President Biden and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation (NSF).

For information about this year’s Presidential awardees or information about the annual nomination and application process, please visit http://www.paemst.org.