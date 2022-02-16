Governor Wolf: Food Service Company Expands in Westmoreland County, Creating Good-Paying Jobs in Local Community

Governor Tom Wolf announced that Reinhart Foodservice, LLC is expanding in Westmoreland County, creating 24 good-paying jobs and retaining 563 current positions statewide.

“Reinhart Foodservice provides critical goods to the region, and the commonwealth is pleased to invest in the expansion of their operations,” said Gov. Wolf. “This project will create and retain jobs in two counties and provide new opportunities for workers in neighboring communities, while ensuring the company has the space and equipment needed to continue to serve customers across Pennsylvania and beyond.”

To meet growing demand in the fresh food industry, the company is constructing a 155,000-square-foot addition to its 169,000-square-foot facility in Mt. Pleasant. The expansion will also include rehabilitation and the addition of cold storage as well as machinery and equipment.

“Reinhart is an important part of PFG’s Performance Foodservice division and we’re excited to grow our operations in Western Pennsylvania,” said Craig Hoskins, PFG President & Chief Operating Officer. “We have many valued customers and great opportunities in the region, and we’re looking forward to adding to the tremendous talent we already have to serve them.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $72,000 Pennsylvania First grant for the project. In addition to creating the new jobs, the company has committed to investing over $30 million into the site.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, I’d like to thank the officials at East Huntingdon Township and Southmoreland School District for reacting so quickly and supporting this investment,” said Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean Kertes. “Westmoreland takes a business-friendly approach, and we congratulate and welcome Reinhart Foodservice’s significant investment in our local economy.”

“The decision by a national corporation to expand locally sends a strong signal of confidence,” said Mark Anthony Thomas, president of the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance, the economic development affiliate of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development. “Expansions of existing businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania have accounted for the lion’s share of regional economic activity over the last 14 years. Reinhart Foodservice’s growth plans continue that trend with multi-million dollar capital investment and job creation. This reinforces the return that comes from our commitment to investing in making the Pittsburgh region the place where companies – established and newcomers – will find the assets and ecosystems that support their success.”

Reinhart Foodservice is part of PFG’s Performance Foodservice division, which has locations in Mt. Pleasant, Westmoreland County, and Coal Township, Northumberland County.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website.