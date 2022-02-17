SafariSwap Launches Limited Edition of Chinese New Year Special NFT Collection, $NatureToken Now Listed on CoinMarketCap and Coingecko

Here's How Safariswap is celebrating the Lunar New Year

SafariSwap is a new network known for being the fastest and the safest platform for liquidity pooling and its dex based operations.

Recently, Safariswap has announced a new non-fungible token (NFT) for the Chinese Year of the Tiger, it launched exclusive pieces of 888 collectables on February 7. Ahead of the launch of these NFTs, the $NATURE token now has been listed on leading well-known exchanges Coinmarketcap and Coingecko.





What is Safariswap?

SafariSwap is a community-based and driven automated market maker (AMM), which aims to build an animal-friendly and animal lovers-based community which will not only work towards a sustainable living environment for animals but also revolutionize wildlife conservation plans and undertakings around the globe.

Safariswap also has its safari themed NFTs and holders of Safariswap NFTs are well-cited with mystery gifts and promising price preference. Besides, its highly optimized and user-friendly gaming system delivers high yield and huge APY if the holders are contributing to the NFT staking program and also for the users who are holding the $NATURE token which is the native token of Safariswap.

SafariSwap $NatureToken- distribution and working

The SafariSwap token, $Nature, is a high yield staking LP token that provides rewards to its community via liquidity mining and NFT gamification.

The token not only advantages token holders who HODL but also those who participate in the SafariSwap NFT ecosystem, enabling them to swap their tokens for fresh NFTs or upgrade up their prevailing NFTs to receive more rewards and huge APY. This system in turn impetuses token price evolution. SafariSwap's massive rewards model can be an integral part of the strategy for individuals who are looking to invest and earn sedentary income.

By staking safari swap NFTs in the ecosystem, it enables the users to passively earn enormous proportions of rewards which are instantly and automatically distributed to holders allowing effective and seamless experience in migrating assets from other similar liquidity pools.

SafariSwap’s $NatureToken Listed on CoinMarketCap and Coingecko

The $Nature token now has been officially listed on coinmarketcap and coingecko allowing users to gather live, up to the minute market research, trading data, and token performance. Coinmarketcap and coingecko are some of the world's largest exchanges for buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies. CoinMarketCap is one of the most referred crypto price tracking websites. Coingecko being one the earliest and largest data aggregators in the industry, Safariswap is proud to announce that it is now a part of the 4,700 coins and over 300 exchanges community.

Previously, the token has also been listed on DEX like pancakeswap. The listing has boosted the liquidity of SafariSwap and the price of $NatureToken higher by 20%, two days after the announcement. NatureToken also registered about 4.0% growth on coingecko.

This is the right time for users to invest in buying the $NatureToken directly from CoinMarketCap to assure them of earning profit in the future. Users will also get the chance of earning big staking rewards, huge APY, and increasing their profit by 10 times. It's your chance to act as a smart investor and make sensible future investments by investing in the $NatureToken.

Availability of The NatureToken on Coingecko will also help the users to access the crypto data of the token.

On Coingecko users cannot buy or sell the token directly however, investors can gather better awareness of NatureToken by accessing transparent and qualitative facts and achieving insights such as trust score, 24-hour reported trading volume, market capitalization, circulating supply etc.

SafariSwap offers special NFTs for Chinese New Year

Safariswap is marking the Chinese lunar new year with the launch of a limited set of 888 pieces of collectables. Launched on February 8th, The price structure of these collectables is fixed as 100 USD and they can be purchased directly from the SafariSwap dapp.

To wish all users good luck, health and longevity for the Lunar New Year, SafariSwap has launched these collectables, "As a way to give back to our community for its continuous support". Don’t miss this unique and exclusive NFT collection and gather the most rare and exclusive NFTs.

Why get Safariswap New Year NFTs?

SafariSwap strives to nurture the multitudes on the significance of wildlife and habitat conservation, By putting an end to practices like poaching and hunting of endangered species. Thus evolving the creation of revenue opportunities for the neediest communities in the world that are implicated in habitat contortion.

Besides doing good by donating a fraction of the revenue to wildlife organizations, all NFTs that are launched inclusive of the New Year NFT will be part of the roadmap where users will stand to receive a special lump bonus and join in special events only if users own a piece of this limited NFT.

The proceeds have been divided into the following models:

50% of the proceeds will go to Jackpot.

30% of the proceeds will go to company development.

20% of the proceeds will be donated to a selected wildlife conservative organization.

Therefore, Safariswap invites you to begin this journey of investment that helps in taking a step forward to put an end to the illegal trafficking and killing of endangered wildlife animals.

How to purchase these Safariswap's special NFTs?

The below steps will guide you on how to purchase these limited New year's themed NFTs.

1. Prepare 100 USDT in your Dapp wallet

2. Access via your wallet browser: https://app.safariswap.io

3. Connect your wallet & click on the "Buy NFT" function

4. Click the "Approve" on the Lunar New Year NFT

5. Buy the Lunar NFT using the 100 USDT

6. You may check the NFT under "My Collection" after it is purchased

Safari swap is not just a mode for income production, it's a representation of a sustainable planet. It's your chance to invest in the betterment of the world.

