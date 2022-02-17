Organic Cotton Underwear Women's Collection 2022 Launch - Sustainable Fashion Frank And Oak Canada

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak’s latest collection of women’s underwear is designed to provide women with ultimate comfort with organic cotton pieces that are both soft and flattering to their bodies. The pieces were created with sustainability in mind and thus contain eco-friendly materials to help support the Earth’s environment.

More information can be found at https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/women-underwear

The new collection comes in a highly inclusive array of sizes including XS, S, M, L, and XL. Customers can get no-cost shipping on any order over $75. The store ships to over 40 countries across the globe including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and numerous countries in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Customers can get the organic cotton high-waisted panty in either black or honey colours. This underwear’s level of comfort will make the wearer forget they even have it on. It offers adequate coverage and features an elastic finish at both the waistline and leg openings. Its fabric is made of 95% organic cotton and 5% spandex.

The brand also carries the organic cotton bikini panty in green, black, grey, beige, and faded grey. It is a mid-rise, mid-coverage thin panty with minimal lines, and is soft to the touch.

In addition to its diverse panty selection, Frank And Oak also offer beautiful and stylish bralettes to match. The organic cotton bralette is available in black, beige, faded grey, grey, rosin, green, honey, and dark red. It is a completely wire-free bra that will provide maximum comfort and support. It has no padding and comes with adjustable straps so customers can adjust it to fit their shape perfectly.

Frank And Oak was established in 2012 and received a B-Corp certification in 2019 for its high-quality work ethic and contribution to environmental protection efforts. In order to ensure customer satisfaction, buyers who are not completely happy with their purchase can request a return within 15 days from the date of shipment, as long as the items are unused and have their tags.

A spokesperson for the company said: “By marrying innovation with eco-friendly processes, we strive to help shape a cleaner, healthier, and more mindful world where human progress is in harmony with the planet's well-being.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/women.

