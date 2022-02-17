The Global Stone Paper Revenue Will Grow 1.8X from 2021 to 2031, Reaching Nearly US$ 1.3 Bn In 2031, Identifies Fact.MR

Growing Demand for Phthalate-Free Stone Paper to Boost the Stone Paper Market Growth during 2021-2031

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published report by Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, the stone paper market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 757 Mn in 2021, and expand at an impressive CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.



Rise in the use marketing and advertising banners across regions has paved way for strong materials in the market such, as stone paper, vinyl, polyester fabric, etc. Of these materials, stone paper tends to remain in the front pages of the advertising industry.

The market is in the growth phase of its lifecycle, registering an annual growth of 4.1% during 2016 - 2020. Fact.MR anticipates significant potential in the market, owing to factors such as economic feasibility of stone paper over other categories and growing demand for phthalate-free stone paper owing to myriad benefits.

“High investments in R&D for the development of green products will aid market growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Increase in demand for packaging, labeling, and self-adhesive paper and other application segment is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the stone paper industry.

An increase in R&D investment to introduce advanced production techniques by using calcium carbonate and other organic compounds is expected to drive the market growth.

Increase in concern about curtailing deforestation impacts the overall market for stone paper. The regulations enacted to minimize deforestation resulted in the introduction of innovative sources or materials, which are expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the stone paper industry.



The stone paper industry is observing the penetration of technology on a regular basis. Manufacturers are investing in ideas and innovation on how to make products more lucrative and per the needs of the tech-savvy millennial population. For instance, phthalate-free stone paper is seeing a significant surge in demand due to its eco-friendly properties. Additionally, phthalate-free stone paper is gaining popularity in the production of calendars, maps, and product labels.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Material Type • Calcium Carbonate

• High Density Polyethylene

• Others Application • Paper Packaging

• Labeling Paper

• Self-adhesive Paper

Revenue Analysis of Stone Paper from 2016 to 2020 Compared to Demand Outlook for 2021 to 2031

Growing concerns of end users regarding low-cost, water-resistant paper has led to higher adoption of stone paper, and the market is forecast to expand at a moderate CAGR of close to 6% over the coming 10 years.

Stone paper sales saw soaring growth in 2020 with worldwide revenue up 1.5% year-on-year.

Fact.MR estimates that stone paper revenue will grow 1.8X from 2021 to 2031, reaching nearly US$ 1.3 Bn in 2031.

As per Fact.MR’s stone paper business insights, global market revenue totaled US$ 718 Mn in 2020.

Packaging industry to remain the largest end user of stone paper.

Top 5 providers of stone paper held 15% market share in 2020.

Sales of stone paper are anticipated to increase 5.4% in 2021 to be valued at around US$ 757 Mn.

COVID-19 resulted in a major push back to stone paper sales growth in terms of prices, investments, and trade.



The U.S. is a mature market with high investments in the field of technology and innovation. Also, rising climate change concerns is taking the U.S. by storm as there is huge pressure from environmental organisations and well as international bodies to take a firm stand in the climate space.

China is a prominent market and a key manufacturing hub for various products. For the last two decades, China has been seeing significant growth in its manufacturing sector. China's average industrial y-o-y growth rate has been 11.4% for the last two decades. Although it saw a dip due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it bounced back with positive signs.

Competitive Landscape

Majority companies discussed in the report have focused on expansion, investments, acquisitions, delivery focus, portfolio expansion, and brand development.

Some of the key developments are:

In August 2019, TBM Co Ltd announced the launching of the Limex bag, which contains zero petroleum-derived resins. Additionally, Limex can act as a substitute for paper and plastic, thus reducing the use of petroleum-derived products.

In 2016, Pishgaman Sanat sabz company (PSSCO) opened up a stone paper production facility in Yazd province of Iran that has an annual production capacity of 5,000 tons. The composition of the stone paper consists of calcium carbonate and HDPE.

In 2020, Taiwan Lung Meng Advanced Composite Materials Co announced an investment of US$ 49.8 Mn in R&D to manufacture advanced green products such as cups, notebooks, and shopping bags.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide stone paper business was valued at around US$ 718 Mn in 2020.

The stone paper market is anticipated to grow 1.8X by 2031.

Phthalate-free stone paper is gaining prominence across geographies.

The printing industry is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 15 Mn by 2031.

The Asia Pacific region is set to dominate sales revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate stone paper demand by 2031.

Stone paper sales in North America are expected to rise significantly over the next ten years.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for stone paper was hit in 2020, which saw a decline, but with the manufacturing sector back on track, demand is set to be normalized.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the stone paper industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the stone paper market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global stone paper market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed stone paper market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.



