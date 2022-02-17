City of Dothan to host Veterans Resources and Job Fair

On Thursday, February 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) together with the City of Dothan and other state, federal, and local agencies will host a free one-day, one-stop service and job fair at the Dothan Civic Center.

The event is part of a statewide outreach campaign to help Veterans and their families obtain information and receive state and federal benefits and services in addition to offering employment opportunities.

In addition to the ADVA, other agencies will include the Veterans Benefits Administration, Alabama Department of Labor and Career Centers; Dothan VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, VA Vocational, Rehabilitation and Employment Center; Military TRICARE; Alabama GI Dependents’ Scholarship; Social Security Administration; United Way; American Red Cross, Small Business Administration and many more. More than 60 employers will offer job placement opportunities for Veterans as well.

ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis will join Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba in welcoming the public to the vent.

The Dothan Civic Center is located at 126 N. St. Andrews St., Dothan, AL 36303.

For more information, the public can contact the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs at (334) 242-5077.