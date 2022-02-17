Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,836 in the last 365 days.

City of Dothan to host Veterans Resources and Job Fair

City of Dothan to host Veterans Resources and Job Fair

On Thursday, February 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) together with the City of Dothan and other state, federal, and local agencies will host a free one-day, one-stop service and job fair at the Dothan Civic Center.

The event is part of a statewide outreach campaign to help Veterans and their families obtain information and receive state and federal benefits and services in addition to offering employment opportunities.

In addition to the ADVA, other agencies will include the Veterans Benefits Administration, Alabama Department of Labor and Career Centers; Dothan VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, VA Vocational, Rehabilitation and Employment Center; Military TRICARE; Alabama GI Dependents’ Scholarship; Social Security Administration; United Way; American Red Cross, Small Business Administration and many more. More than 60 employers will offer job placement opportunities for Veterans as well.

ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis will join Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba in welcoming the public to the vent.

The Dothan Civic Center is located at 126 N. St. Andrews St., Dothan, AL 36303.

For more information, the public can contact the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs at (334) 242-5077.

You just read:

City of Dothan to host Veterans Resources and Job Fair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.