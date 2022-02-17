ABAX’S UK team sweeps the board at company award ceremony
STAFF from Peterborough-based telematics and fleet management company ABAX have scooped a series of top company awards for their sales and innovation skills.
ABAX is a business that really does invest in its people, we recognise and reward their hard work which all goes to make for a solid company culture.”PETERBOROUGH, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With other offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Poland all joining a livestream awards broadcast, it was the UK team that walked away with a number of accolades.
— Kevin Bull, UK Commercial Director
Based at the Peterborough United football ground, the company provides a range of services including vehicle fleet management, tool tracking, HMRC-compliant mileage claims and driving behaviour – all designed to help businesses run more effectively and efficiently while saving them money.
New appointments have allowed ABAX to expand its UK offering in recent months, with the awards reflecting the inclusive company’s culture, empathy towards staff and dedication to providing a professional and innovative service to customers.
Around 30 members of staff attended a recent team ‘away day’ in Peterborough, which included a scavenger hunt around the city centre, lunch and an awards broadcast ceremony.
ABAX Commercial Director Kevin Bull presented the winners with trophies and champagne to a roll call including:
• Best Salesperson (Closer)– Bruce Parker
• Best Salesperson (Booker) 2nd place – Mark Smith
• Innovator of the Year – Craig Allan , Director Strategic Partnerships)
• Employee of the Year – Jon Hearn, Global Performance Manager
Mr Bull said: “It was fantastic to enjoy the company of so many of our UK team members, and above all, this event gave us the opportunity to share in the success of our big UK winners; further demonstrating the superb talent we have right here at home.
“ABAX is a business that really does invest in its people, we recognise and reward their hard work which all goes to make for a solid company culture. Despite the many challenges of the pandemic, we have enjoyed great success over the past couple of years and have recently expanded the UK arm of the business with some new appointments in sales, customer service and marketing.”
Based within Peterborough’s Allia Business Centre, former Peterborough United FC sponsor ABAX is the second fastest growing telematics company in Europe with high-quality software and hardware developed in-house.
The business opened in the city in 2012 and has a 400 strong global team divided between sales, customer service, marketing, ISO-certified quality and product development across offices in seven European countries.
