Virginia Mom Connects Parents and Private Tutors with an Eye Towards Academic Equity
"Homework for Kids" donates up to 50% of subscription profits to charities providing educational services
Parents want to help their child while still doing their part to address the educational gaps that exist in our society. Homework for Kids makes it easy to do both at the same time.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the pandemic, many businesses that provide educational support to students have thrived, leaving behind students that cannot afford such services. Nicole Walker, a Virginia mother of two, hopes to help all children find academic support through her new company, Homework for Kids.
— Nicole Walker, Founder of Homework for Kids
Homework for Kids provides its members access to a national, online database of educators offering in-person and virtual K-12 tutoring services. It then donates up to 50% of all subscription profits to charities that provide educational services for children.
To celebrate its launch, Homework for Kids is hosting a free virtual webinar on March 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST to empower parents to support their children's academic success. Carol Smith, an educator in the field of Exceptional Education who has worked in Henrico County and Richmond City public schools, will help parents distinguish between gaps in knowledge and signs of possible learning disabilities. The program will explain the services available to students who are struggling or need acceleration at school. Parents can register at https://www.homeworkforkids.com/spot-a-learning-disability/.
Like many other parents, Walker watched her daughter struggle with virtual learning. Her search for a local tutor left her feeling frustrated with the difficulty of finding available educators and guilty—knowing that she was seeking academic support for her child that was not financially available to other children in the same situation.
"Parents want to help their child while still doing their part to address the educational gaps that exist in our society," Walker states. "Homework for Kids makes it easy to provide academic support for all children at the same time."
Educators create free profiles to advertise their areas of expertise. Parents search the database for free and subscribe for $10 to gain access to the educators’ full profile, including contact information. The platform features the ability to purchase a background check on potential educators and allows parents to leave reviews. Unlike most tutoring databases, Homework for Kids is completely free to educators, leaving them to determine rates and terms with parents.
When parents remain a part of the community while their child benefits from tutoring, Homework for Kids donates up to half of the subscription profits to charities providing academic support to children with similar needs, not means.
Other