Gov. Tom Wolf today signed into law House Bill 232, House Bill 764, and House Bill 2143.

House Bill 232 amends the Public School Code adding language allowing specific school districts to change their name by a two-thirds vote of the local board of school directors.

House Bill 764 provides a 45-day provisional hiring window option for certain employers to hire eligible new employees having contact with children.

House Bill 2143 allows a county undergoing a change in designation to continue to operate with their county prison board.