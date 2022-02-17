Family Enterprise USA Adds Two New Members to the Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Enterprise USA, an organization advocating for family businesses in Washington DC, has announced the addition of two new members to the company’s Board of Directors, Casey Roscoe and David Brown.
Casey Roscoe, after nearly two decades working in Washington, DC Casey decided to make good on a promise made to her grandfather to come work at her family’s company in 2016 as part of Seneca’s four-person Executive team. Casey’s family company was Seneca, which consists of four sawmills, 175,000 acres of sustainably managed timberlands, and an energy company that has the cleanest running biomass plant in America.
David Brown is President & CEO of Wyo-Ben, Inc., a 70-year-old family owned and family managed mining and manufacturing company. The Company mines Sodium Bentonite, a clay based industrial mineral, in Wyoming and Montana and processes it in its three Wyoming located plants into dozens of products for worldwide application in oil and gas exploration, metal casting, steel making, water treatment, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, clumping cat litter, construction, and animal feeds, to name a few.
“We are excited to have Casey Roscoe and David Brown join as new Board Members of Family Enterprise USA. They will be excellent additions to the Board of Directors,” said Patricia M. Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA. “Both Roscoe and Brown have extensive family business experience and have worked with members of Congress in the past representing family business in Washington DC.
Family Enterprise USA represents family businesses of all sizes and within all industries. The organization has been praised and respected for its dedication to properly and constantly represent multigenerational family-owned businesses in DC. By adding Casey Roscoe and David Brown to the Board of Directors, Family Enterprise USA will expand its voice and efforts for family businesses. The new two board members have already begun working hard to help support these underrepresented communities in Washington DC.
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes family business growth and their sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. FEUSA represents all sizes and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational businesses.
Pat Soldano
Casey Roscoe, after nearly two decades working in Washington, DC Casey decided to make good on a promise made to her grandfather to come work at her family’s company in 2016 as part of Seneca’s four-person Executive team. Casey’s family company was Seneca, which consists of four sawmills, 175,000 acres of sustainably managed timberlands, and an energy company that has the cleanest running biomass plant in America.
David Brown is President & CEO of Wyo-Ben, Inc., a 70-year-old family owned and family managed mining and manufacturing company. The Company mines Sodium Bentonite, a clay based industrial mineral, in Wyoming and Montana and processes it in its three Wyoming located plants into dozens of products for worldwide application in oil and gas exploration, metal casting, steel making, water treatment, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, clumping cat litter, construction, and animal feeds, to name a few.
“We are excited to have Casey Roscoe and David Brown join as new Board Members of Family Enterprise USA. They will be excellent additions to the Board of Directors,” said Patricia M. Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA. “Both Roscoe and Brown have extensive family business experience and have worked with members of Congress in the past representing family business in Washington DC.
Family Enterprise USA represents family businesses of all sizes and within all industries. The organization has been praised and respected for its dedication to properly and constantly represent multigenerational family-owned businesses in DC. By adding Casey Roscoe and David Brown to the Board of Directors, Family Enterprise USA will expand its voice and efforts for family businesses. The new two board members have already begun working hard to help support these underrepresented communities in Washington DC.
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes family business growth and their sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. FEUSA represents all sizes and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational businesses.
Pat Soldano
Family Enterprise USA
+1 714 357 3140
email us here