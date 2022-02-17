Submit Release
February 16, 2022 - Loudoun County Circuit Court Sides with Parents and EO2

Loudoun County Circuit Court Sides with Parents and EO2

Richmond, VA -- Today, the Loudoun County Circuit Court ruled that parents have a fundamental right to make decisions that affect the health, wellbeing, and safety of their children. The Court also ruled that Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order Two is lawful. 

“I am proud that my team successfully litigated this case in defense of parents’ rights and Executive Order Two, " said Attorney General Miyares. 

The Governor and Attorney General promised to fight for children in court who are following the executive order and being unfairly treated. Starting tomorrow, every Loudoun County Parent can opt out of the mask mandates. 

