South Carolina life sciences firm Stomagienics expanding operations, adding jobs in Greenville, SC
Innovative ostomy care company plans to add at least 30 new jobs, make “significant investment” in expanded facility
The support and resources made available to us through state and local programs, along with outstanding private sector talent, make Greenville, SC a great place to start and grow a business,”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stomagienics, Inc., a company that provides innovative solutions for cancer survivors and others who have undergone ostomy surgery, today announced expansion of operations in Greenville County. The company’s undisclosed investment is expected to result in growth including creation of 30 new jobs over 3 years.
— Theresa Johnson, COO and Co-Founder, Stomagienics
“The support and resources made available to us through state and local programs, along with outstanding private sector talent, have been instrumental in our development, and make Greenville, South Carolina a great place to start and grow a business,” said Theresa Johnson, Co-founder and COO of Stomagienics. “We have gained access to project grants, intellectual property development, Medicare reimbursement expertise and connections to leading universities, clinical staff, and life sciences professionals. Our partnerships with SCBIO, GADC, SCRA and NEXT are all positive factors as we seek capital to reach the next level in our development.”
Launched in 2018, Stomagienics is committed to delivering products that are easy-to-use and essential to ostomy care. The founders realized the enormous gap in ostomy care when a family member had ostomy surgery and entered a deep depression. The lack of control over stoma output led to the company’s patented StomaGenie pouch replacement cartridge, which gives ostomy patients control of output and allows for a hygienic and sanitary experience.
“When a homegrown company experiences success within our borders, all of South Carolina wins. We are particularly proud of the fantastic work Stomagienics is doing every day to improve the lives of people around the world. We congratulate Stomagienics and look forward to many more years of their success,” said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
Located in expanded facilities at 1200 Woodruff Road in Greenville, Stomagienics’ expansion includes facilities and equipment for sales and operations, production of its StomaGenie pouch replacement cartridge, and research and development investment.
“South Carolina’s life sciences industry is booming, and today’s announcement by Stomagienics in Greenville County is just the latest example,” noted Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III . “Their expansion not only proves that South Carolina has the business environment where life sciences companies can succeed, but that we have the talented workforce in place to handle the most innovative jobs.”
With a mission to improve the lives of ostomy patients everywhere by helping them manage their ostomy, the Stomagienics team created a revolutionary device for pouch replacement that has helped many patients return to a more normal life. Stomagienics also found a ready market for its innovative product. More than 35% of ostomy patients experienced a peristomal skin complication during the first 90 days after surgery, while over 80% experience some type of complication within two years of their surgery – driving up costs and impacting patient outcomes.
“It is particularly rewarding when a home-grown organization like Stomagienics chooses to grow and expand its presence in Greenville County, said Willis Meadows, County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member. This is evidence that our strategic focus on helping existing industry grow is paying off, and that our strategic emphasis on medical devices and life science organizations are producing results. We congratulate Stomagienics on this major step forward and wish them continued success into the future.”
The Stomagienics solutions improves hygiene, promotes better skin health and condition, and enhances patient independence and self-confidence, the company reports. The company is dedicated to continuing innovation initiatives to create and produce new and advanced solutions for ostomy care.
Stomagienics is actively pursuing distributors, investors and business partners. Individuals interested in learning about or supporting Stomagienics’ mission should email the company at info@stomagienics.com, or visit them on the web at www.stomagienics.com.
The Greenville Area Development Corporation is a non-profit organization established by Greenville County Council to promote and enhance the economic growth and development of Greenville County. Since its founding in 2001, GADC efforts have resulted in the creation of over 30,000 new jobs, $6 billion in capital investment, and a cumulative economic impact of over $55 billion in Greenville County, SC -- including an economic impact of more than $6 billion annually. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
Sam Patrick
Patrick Marketing
+1 864-787-0820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn