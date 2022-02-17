PIX11 Morning News Expands to Weekends, Now 7 Days A Week

Kirstin Cole and Craig Treadway Kirstin Cole and Craig Treadway

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York’s Very Own PIX11 today announced the expansion of the PIX11 Morning News to 7 days a week, now including Saturday and Sunday. Premiering February 19th, the added weekend morning news broadcast will be anchored by veteran journalists Kirstin Cole and Craig Treadway and will air from 8am to 10am.

The new Saturday and Sunday editions of the PIX11 Morning News continue the proud tradition of the Tri-State's best morning newscast. The latest news, weather and sports PLUS coverage of other stories that matter to all our viewers: reported and anchored by a news team that is New York’s Very Own.

“The PIX11 Morning News expanding to Saturday and Sunday is a perfect way for viewers in the Tri-State to start their weekend mornings,” said Nicole Tindiglia, WPIX-TV News Director. “Not only will we bring viewers the latest news, weather and sports – Kirstin and Craig will also showcase everything that makes weekends special year-round.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to be helming our newly launched morning news show with my longtime friend Craig. I love the mornings and being able to talk with viewers as they gently roll into the weekends, to bring them the news of the week and the morning with all the weather they need to plan for their families, is a true privilege!” co-anchor Kirstin Cole says.

Co-anchor Craig Treadway says, “So happy and thrilled to be sitting next to someone I started this crazy morning ride with 22 years ago when I had both hope and hair. We knew then the PIX11 Morning News was going to be something special, and now Kirstin and I look forward to spending some special weekend mornings with folks who have watched us both for years. Looking forward to once again waking up with the Tri-State, this time on the weekends.”

Since September 2021, PIX11 has added 11.5 hours of local news for a total of 70+ hours of locally produced content each week. PIX11 produces more local content than any other television station in New York and continues to build momentum in America’s biggest TV market.

Some of the recent additions to PIX11 News include:

*SportsNation, Big Apple Ball and NY Blitz

*4AM News

*4PM News

*Political Debates and Forums

*Anchors: Hazel Sanchez, Chris Cimino, Arrianee LeBeau and Alex Lee