Ertha Pascal Trouillot, former President of Haiti, joins Bishop Joseph Tolton in calling for BLACK INTERNATIONALISM DAY
The global Pan African convening aims to establish the last Friday in February as BLACK INTERNATIONALISM DAY in honor of W.E.B DuBois.
Black Internationalism Day will be important for the future of people of African descent and my beloved Haiti ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President Ertha Pascal Trouillot of Haiti joins forces with Bishop Joseph W. Tolton, President of Interconnected Justice, in calling for the establishment of BLACK INTERNATIONALISM DAY. President Pascal will break her silence and address the issue of gang violence in Haiti. She will state clearly why She believes that people of African descent globally must unite in solidarity with each other on many issues including standing united in support of Haiti.
— President Ertha Pascal Trouillot
“I think there should be a taskforce between Africa and the diaspora to help lift our people globally” - Ertha Pascal Trouillot
WHAT: BLACK INTERNATIONALISM DAY is a global convening connecting academics, faith leaders, civil society advocates, media professionals, and grassroots activists from Africa and across her Diaspora.
WHY: The purpose of the convening is to mobilize a global campaign advocating for the establishment of BLACK INTERNATIONALISM DAY as a day of solidarity and joint action among people of African descent globally.
The event will honor the life of the W.E.B. DuBois born on February 23rd. We will highlight the urgent need for a 21st century, populist, youth-powered, globally connected, social change movement designed, produced, and ultimately funded by people of African descent.
WHEN: February 24th 2022, 9am – 11am EST
WHERE: https://www.facebook.com/ICJUSTICE.ORG
About Interconnected Justice:
Interconnected Justice is a global collective of people of African descent in Africa and the diaspora working collaboratively on transformative action in the areas of policy and advocacy, media and culture, education, and economics www.icjustice.org. Interconnected Justice has country chapters in Kenya,
Congo, Rwanda, Uganda, Haiti, Zambia, Brazil, and the USA.
About Bishop Joseph W. Tolton:
Bishop Joseph William Tolton is the Founder and President of Interconnected Justice which was established in 2020. From 2010 to 2019 Bishop Tolton - served as the Executive Director of The Fellowship Global. In this capacity, he spearheaded progressive faith-based organizing across East Africa and mobilized the US domestic faith response to combat the anti-homosexuality bill in Uganda. Bishop Tolton graduated from Vassar with a BA in religion, and also earned an MBA from Columbia University Business School
