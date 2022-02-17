Governor Cooper Announces Environmental Products Manufacturer Will Expand in Thomasville

Nordfab, a manufacturer of ductwork used in environmental filtration systems will expand its existing operations in Thomasville with an investment of $5.5 million, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The decision creates 25 jobs in Davidson County to support the expansion of the company’s production facilities.

“Manufacturers continue to thrive in North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “Companies appreciate the state’s investments in workforce development and infrastructure, and Nordfab’s expansion shows once again that these investments pay off in new jobs and a growing economy.”

Nordfab, a global supplier, manufactures duct products that are an integral part of dust, mist, and fume collection systems around the world. In 1990, the company introduced its Quick-Fit® clamp-together ductwork, with unique rolled edge ends and easy-to-use clamps, and is now the world’s largest supplier of clamp-together ducting for industrial ventilation. Nordfab Americas’ project in Thomasville will increase the company’s manufacturing footprint to 180,000 square feet of production and warehouse space, and will include product storage and production space, material handling automation equipment, and a rooftop solar array.

“This expansion project helps us to meet our goals of becoming the Davidson County Employer of Choice and to launch our Nordfab Now™ program,” said Erik Olshall, Nordfab Americas president. “When implemented, the Nordfab Now program will allow next day shipment of standard ductwork in dust collection systems designed using our award-winning installation design software, Quick-Fit Visual®.”

The solar array, which will cover roughly 47% of the company’s estimated energy consumption, will place Nordfab among the top 5 largest rooftop solar installations in the Triad region.

“Companies that expand in our state are our best calling card,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “We’re always proud when a company like Nordfab looks around and then decides the best place to grow is right where they are. To keep this winning edge, our First in Talent strategic plan focuses on making sure companies can keep finding the trained workers they need to grow.”

The company's new positions will include assembly personnel, engineers, and management and support staff. Although the wages will vary for each position, the average annual salary for the new positions is $45,840 with the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.1 million per year. Davidson County’s overall average annual wage is $45,117.

A performance-based grant of $50,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Nordfab America’s expansion, based on a company investment of $4.1 million. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We welcome these new jobs and increased investment from Nordfab,” said N.C. Representative Sam Watford. “Our community stands ready to support this valued company and its employees as they grow again in Thomasville.”

“Manufacturers are the backbone of our state’s economy,” said N.C. Senator Steve Jarvis. “North Carolina is the number one state for manufacturing in the Southeast thanks to great companies like Nordfab and the skilled workers that build the innovative products we’re known for around the world.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Green State Power, the Davidson County Board of Commissioners, and the Davidson County Economic Development Corporation.